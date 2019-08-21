BREAKING NEWS
Deputy constable saved by bulletproof vest during shooting
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
60 second update
THE 60: Man uses lawnmower to pull him down road in Brazoria
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
60 second update
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Keep your house at 78 degrees, fed program says
THE 60: Officers escort boy whose dad passed away from cancer
THE 60: Tears of joy when UH athlete tells dad about scholarship
THE 60: This Texas college has the best value, report says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy constable saved by bulletproof vest during shooting
Former Texans player accused of trespassing in woman's home
Rain chance goes down Wednesday, back up this weekend
Homeless man on I-10 with giant sign seeking 'better things'
Are you looking for a new job? See who's hiring in Conroe
Deputy accused of helping girlfriend in bikini avoid arrest
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 28 cast revealed
Show More
Man accused of killing girlfriend returns to Houston after arrest
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
The Polar Express is coming to Galveston
McDonald's wants you to 'pay it forward' with new McCafé card
Cleveland ISD asking for $198M to keep up with population growth
More TOP STORIES News