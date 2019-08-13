WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
60 second update
THE 60: Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
60 second update
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Here's the best time to catch the Perseid Meteor Shower
THE 60: Google Flights will refund if fares drop - if you do this
THE 60: Willie Nelson cancels tour due to breathing problem
THE 60: Woman says pink emoji house not revenge on neighbors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man may lose legs after stopping robber from stealing car
Person of interest wanted in Memorial City Mall scare
Dozens of Houston fire engines don't have A/C: union president
Crash victim captures hit-and-run suspect on GoPro camera
'Don't talk about it, be about it': Harvey victim waiting for aid
2M likes, 2M nuggets: Wendy's giving away free spicy nuggets
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Man's dentures found stuck in his throat for more than a week
Man shot by suspect who tried to carjack him at Jack in the Box
Woman with disability says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel rides
Man crashes car into LA Fitness pool
'Outrageous:' Family gets $49,000 water bill
More TOP STORIES News