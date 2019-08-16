WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
60 second update
THE 60: Tears of joy when UH athlete tells dad about scholarship
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
60 second update
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: This Texas college has the best value, report says
THE 60: 'It was foolish' Man regrets causing panic inside Walmart
THE 60: Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
THE 60: Here's the best time to catch the Perseid Meteor Shower
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Houston-area children drown in one week
Family wants driver charged after toddler killed by vehicle
Our extremely hot, slightly wet weather pattern will continue
Man and dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car: police
Ready to ride? New $25M BMX bike park opens in Houston today
Army recruit loses more than 100 lbs. to serve
Pickle lovers! Relish in sour pickle beer sold only in Texas
Show More
Officer shoots at man at same time man shoots himself: Police
How did convict clear Cy-Fair ISD's criminal background check?
Greenland responds to Trump's talk of buying territory
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 36 years ago this week
Family hopes to help others after teen's death
More TOP STORIES News