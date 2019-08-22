60 second update

THE 60: Sugar Land drinks to having best water with new commercial

Related topics:
society60 second update
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: This might be one of the most Texas things you'll see
THE 60: Keep your house at 78 degrees, fed program says
THE 60: Officers escort boy whose dad passed away from cancer
THE 60: Tears of joy when UH athlete tells dad about scholarship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man says 'voices in head' told him to shoot deputy constable
'Lord forgive them': Man executed for killing Conroe student
ABC13's Morning News
1/2-priced beers return to Astros games on Thirsty Thursdays
Tropical wave brings soaking storms Friday and Saturday
Security guard injured in shootout outside restaurant
UHD student threatens violence after class cancelled: police
Show More
Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans
Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for GMA concert
Bird or Bunny: Optical illusion video sparks furry debate
VIDEO: New footage details deterioration of Titanic wreckage
Jax Grill celebrates 26th anniversary with 26-cent burgers
More TOP STORIES News