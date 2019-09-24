WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
60 second update
THE 60: School officer fired after arresting two 6-year-olds
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
60 second update
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: J.J. Watt and family have mini reunion before game
THE 60: Boy walking in crosswalk nearly hit 7 times by drivers
THE 60: Girl who injured eye channels Wonder Woman
THE 60: Beto O'Rourke to meet up with supporters at local brewery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
"We've got a real mystery here"
Running car may have led to family's carbon monoxide poisoning
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
Football player brain dead after tackle, organs to be donated
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Pumpkin spice recipes that make it feel like autumn
Ride share driver found dead next to his car in Bellaire
Show More
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
Mostly dry and hot for the second day of Fall
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Shelter that helps women in danger now needs rescuing
Woman bites camel that sat on her at truck stop petting zoo
More TOP STORIES News