60 SECOND UPDATE

THE 60: Lisa Vanderpump hosting meet and greet at HEB in Katy on Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

A Real Housewife will be in Katy and she wants you to come Rosé all day with her at HEB.

Related Topics:
society60 second update
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: This STD could be to blame for rise in vocal cord cancer
THE 60: Adorable guest falls asleep at State of the Union
THE 60: Liam Neeson facing backlash for 'racist' revenge comment
THE 60: Fans question shirtless Adam Levine after "Nipplegate"
More 60 second update
SOCIETY
Celebrate with birthday freebies in February!
Angry man sends senator strange fortune cookies
La Porte native wins "Don't Mess With Texas" competition
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
More Society
Top Stories
Man accused in shooting in front of kids arrested at Taco Bell
Child found in car next to man's dead body in parking lot
Arrested medical assistant's Botox not FDA-approved: police
Father kills himself near deputies after domestic dispute
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Cold, wet start to the weekend before things warm up
Facility shutting down after incapacitated woman gave birth
The 60: Rosé all day with this Real Housewife at HEB tomorrow
Show More
Man accused of being married to 3 women in 3 states
Hero pit bull breaks out of home and saves family from gas leak
Porch pirates in Texas could soon face felony charges
Piles of money and gaming machines seized in bust: constable
1 hospitalized and 7 injured in Boiling Water Challenge
More News