WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
60 second update
THE 60: Phony guac? Restaurants subbing out avocados due to high prices
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
60 second update
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Rolling Stones members stop by Menil after Houston show
THE 60: Dad flooded with offers after handing out resumes on streets
THE 60: Teacher finds 2.12-carat diamond in Arkansas state park
THE 60: One state requiring 'In God We Trust' signs at schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver flees after 30 feet of wooden fence pierces windshield
Rapper EMG Santana gunned down at Houston apartment
Duo armed with cameras take risky climb up US-59 bridge
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Heads up, Houston: This freeway shutdown will be a doozy
SPONSORED: YMCA Operation Backpack
Get your child's back-to-school shots for free
Show More
Get free backpacks, supplies for your kids at these events
RetailMeNot will pay you $5,000 to go shopping
HOUSTON WEATHER: Rain chances climbing this weekend
Mother leaves 3 children in hot car while applying for job
Missing passport stamp lands Magnolia man in Malaysian jail
More TOP STORIES News