Police need public's help after man found gunned down in street
THE 60: Officers escort boy whose dad passed away from cancer
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Tears of joy when UH athlete tells dad about scholarship
THE 60: This Texas college has the best value, report says
THE 60: 'It was foolish' Man regrets causing panic inside Walmart
THE 60: Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
TOP STORIES
Girls lose school clothes, supplies when home catches fire
Lawsuit filed against administrator who used marker on boy's head
Watching a tropical wave to bring scattered storms this weekend
Driver found dead inside car days after crash in woods
Police need public's help after man found gunned down in street
Walmart not allowed to sell liquor in Texas after court decision
Family hopes to stay in U.S. to save toddler son's life
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
Man ejected during rollover crash was not wearing seat belt
Thief ransacks home while family sleeps upstairs: homeowner
