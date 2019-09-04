60 second update

THE 60: Odessa officer meets woman who left 'thank you' note on squad car

society60 second update
THE 60: Man wins lotto twice in 3 months
THE 60: Jonas Brothers surprise cancer patient who missed show
THE 60: Dallas detective in photo with JFK assassin dies at 99
THE 60: Teacher who mowed lawn nude fighting to get job back
TOP STORIES
Repeat DWI offender kills driver changing tire: Officials
Mom claims spilled toilet cleaner killed her 5-year-old: Police
Tropical Storm Fernand forms in Gulf
Strangers pull man from burning car along Hwy 249
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
George Springer carted off field after slamming head into wall
YouTube to pay $170M fine after violating kids' privacy law
Woman stole ring, swapped for one worth $28K at Costco: Police
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Kroger asks shoppers to not openly carry firearms in stores
$4,900 water bill shocks man living in east Houston
