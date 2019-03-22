60 second update

THE 60: Health help lines to call for questions on ITC tank fire

EMBED <>More Videos

If you have questions about your health regarding ITC Deer Park, call these help lines.

Related topics:
society60 second update
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: ITC Deer Park - What to do during a shelter-in-place
THE 60: Missing 8-month-old believed to be in extreme danger
THE 60: End the SAT? Some lawmakers consider banning test
THE 60: 'This is so scary' What to know about ITC Deer Park fire
TOP STORIES
5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at church
Got legal questions about ITC fire? Get them answered Saturday
No federal charges for Santa Fe High shooting suspect
Shooting suspects post video of 115MPH chase on Snapchat
ITC has few answers for community after Deer Park tank fire
Houston Weather: Sunshine, Ozone pollution watch Friday
Mom of 5 donates uterus to anonymous woman
Show More
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
The 60: Health help lines to call for questions on ITC tank fire
People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s: Report
KFC's Chicken and Waffles are back for a limited time
Air quality forecast: What to expect for Friday
More TOP STORIES News