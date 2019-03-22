WATCH
60 second update
THE 60: Health help lines to call for questions on ITC tank fire
If you have questions about your health regarding ITC Deer Park, call these help lines.
KTRK
society
60 second update
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
