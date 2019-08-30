60 second update

THE 60: Dallas detective in photo with JFK assassin dies at 99

60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Teacher who mowed lawn nude fighting to get job back
THE 60: Costco's first China store forced to close amid frenzy
THE 60: Family remembers son who died of drug overdose
THE 60: Alex Bregman invites LLWS champs to Astros game
TOP STORIES
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Chemical leak at neighborhood pool believed to be chlorine
Suspected Botox bandit strikes again at Greenway med spa
Woman crushed by motorized gate in freak accident
"I came down here to raise $10k worth of hell': Harvey victim
Hurricane Dorian strengthens into a Category 2 storm
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Movies, picnics and game day all happening this weekend
4 men arrested for illegal street racing in SW Houston: Police
Clerk shoots at would-be ATM thieves who rammed truck into store
Man who served 36 years for $50 theft freed from prison
