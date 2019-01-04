60 SECOND UPDATE

THE 60: Cardi B is playing RodeoHouston 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Cardi B, Brooks & Dunn and Kacey Musgraves among performers at 2019 RodeoHouston

Related Topics:
society60 second update
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Cardi B among performers 2019 RodeoHouston lineup
All the news you need in 60 seconds
SUNDAY PM EDITION: News you need in 60 seconds
SUNDAY EDITION: All the news you need in 60 seconds
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More 60 second update
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
THE 60: Cardi B among performers 2019 RodeoHouston lineup
No suspects in case of dog strapped with fireworks
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight
New mural tells the story of Gulfton neighborhood
More Society
Top Stories
3 Texas City children were stabbed multiple times: Police
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Foreigner donates hit song to Shriners Hospitals for Children
Terminally ill man with days to live renews vows to wife
Community determined to find 7-year-old girl's killer
Texans playoff ticket found in Katy restaurant parking lot
Catholic leaders accused of withholding priest sex case papers
Man shoots brother and 2 friends at separate scenes in NW Houston
Show More
Trump threatens to keep government shut down for year
Commissioner pushing for $15 minimum wage in Harris County
Galveston veterinarian charged in alleged child rape at casino
Ski-masked suspects on the loose after carjacking woman
Construction planned for Galleria area this weekend
More News