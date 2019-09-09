WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
60 second update
THE 60: Boy who helped feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees surprised with trip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
60 second update
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Cheetos brings flamin' haute looks to NY Fashion Week
THE 60: Man buys 100 generators for Dorian victims in Bahamas
THE 60: Odessa officer met woman behind 'thank you' note
THE 60: Man wins lotto twice in 3 months
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ben Taub Hospital ER back open after water leak
Rain chances return as we head into the work week
Texans fans bring their appetite to New Orleans craving a win
Boys sell "Watt-a-sized" lemonade to go to Texans game
Airport shuttle bus flips during accident with SUV near IAH
Splendora ISD officer's door vandalized with swastika and 'pig'
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
83 people rescued from paddlewheel boat in Lake Conroe
School removes bathroom stall doors to keep students from vaping
Odell Beckham Jr. rocks $350,000 watch during game
More TOP STORIES News