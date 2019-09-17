60 second update

THE 60: Boy walking in crosswalk nearly hit 7 times by drivers

Related topics:
society60 second update
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Girl who injured eye channels Wonder Woman
THE 60: Beto O'Rourke to meet up with supporters at local brewery
THE 60: Presidential hopeful spotted at Original Ninfa's
THE 60: Patriots respond to Antonio Brown rape allegations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Flash Flood Watch for parts of southeast Texas
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Houston area prepares for significant flash flooding threat
Man jumps from bridge during police chase: HPD
Hyundai driver slams into jogger before speeding off
Santa Fe student caught with WWII grenade at school
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Would-be purse snatcher targets mom with kids in car
Here's how you can repair your broken headphones for $10
Thief targeting Katy food trucks causes costly damage
Teen charged for gun at school suspected in killing
More TOP STORIES News