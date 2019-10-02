60 second update

THE 60: Beyonce, Solange's dad Mathew Knowles has breast cancer

Related topics:
society60 second update
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Ways to honor Deputy Dhaliwal before his funeral
THE 60: Oprah surprises students with $1M donation
THE 60: Video shows struggle between woman and camel she bit
THE 60: Search on for winner of $227M lotto ticket in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thousands expected to say farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Papa John's extends fundraiser for deputy's family to Friday
Ex-girlfriend presses authorities to arrest deputy murder suspect
Houston's mayoral candidates face-off in first debate
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
Woman with 2-month-old crashes during chase in Clear Lake
Fall front reaches Houston next week
Show More
Officers formed human chain to rescue family of 4 during Imelda
Lyft offering free rides to and from breast cancer screenings
'He is an angel' Boy who hugged Deputy Dhaliwal shares story
2,000-plus attend funeral for vet with no immediate family
Wife finds husband shot to death after home alarm goes off
More TOP STORIES News