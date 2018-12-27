The 4 best movies screening around Houston this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot-high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Sept. 28, with a consensus that "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Freeway) through Thursday, Jan. 3; Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Friday, Jan. 4; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Thursday, Jan. 3; and Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD (12920 Northwest Freeway) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Get a piece of the action at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Freeway) through Thursday, Jan. 3; Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Friday, Jan. 4; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Thursday, Jan. 3; and Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD (12920 Northwest Freeway) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, which results in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
The film has received numerous Golden Globe nominations, including for Best Picture, Olivia Colman for Best Actress and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone for Supporting Actress.
You can catch it at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Freeway), AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway), AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale), and Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.