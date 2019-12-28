Society

Thai Navy SEAL dies from infection linked to soccer team cave rescue

A hero who helped save 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died.

Doctors say Thai Navy SEAL Beirut Pakbara contracted a blood infection during the rescue operation last year.

Pakbara had been under medical supervision, but the infection got into his bloodstream and his condition deteriorated.

The soccer team went into the cave shortly before downpours, and got trapped for more than two weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynavyrescueinfection
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect Al Simon fatally shot at Hermann Park by deputies
5 die after small plane crashes in Louisiana; Victims identified
9 shot in drive-by shooting while filming music video: Sheriff
2 workers dead after incident at chemical plant in Pasadena
Strong thunderstorms expected Sunday morning
Battleship Texas' new home may be announced early 2020
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured after deadly stabbing in SW Houston
J.J. Watt sends 12-year-old fan to playoffs after heartwarming video
Man sues Ring, Amazon for $5M after security camera hacked
Pastor accused of inappropriately touching young girl
'Charlie Brown Christmas' producer dies on Christmas day at 86
More TOP STORIES News