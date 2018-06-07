Texas teen reunites with deported father in Mexico before graduation

A Texas teenager gave her father, who has been deported, the opportunity to see her before she graduated high school by crossing the border to see him.Leslie Silva tweeted a video of their brief reunion before she walked the stage.Silva said that her father has been deported three times. He's now in Ciudad Jaurez, Mexico.She crossed the border on June 3, so he could see her in her cap and gown before she graduated from Eastlake High School in El Paso."Unfortunately, he couldn't make it to any of my sisters' graduations, including mine, so I gave him the honor to be the first to see me before I walk the stage," Silva said in her tweet.Silva plans to study nursing after high school.As of this writing, her video has been viewed nearly 3.9 million times.