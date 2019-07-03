Society

Texas teen transforms front lawn into the U.S. flag to honor fallen soldier

HASLET, Texas -- A North Texas teen decided to pay tribute to a fallen soldier and show his patriotism this Fourth of July holiday by mowing the grass in a special way.

Cameron James, 17, mowed an image of the American flag into his family's front lawn at his home in Haslet on Monday.

James said the image is in remembrance of his friend Kevin Christian, 21, who died while patrolling the border in Arizona.

"He was just a role model for me so I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn't know him," James said.

James said he changed the settings on his mower to create the stripes and used a string trimmer to make 50 "stars" in the top left of the design.

He said it took him about four hours to make the image.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexaslawnmowerteenageramerican flagu.s. & worldfeel goodsoldier killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News