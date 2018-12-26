POPULATION

Texas population exploded from 2017 to 2018, Census Bureau says

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas population exploded from 2017 to 2018, Census Bureau says

In just one year, Texas gained more residents than any other state, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau. The estimates, released Dec. 19, show Texas added 379,128 residents from July 1, 2017, to July 1, 2018 - the largest numeric gain among the 50 states.

Texas' pickup of nearly 380,000 residents doesn't mean that many people moved to the state in a one-year span. Rather, it means the inflow of people along with the number of births outpaced the outflow of people along with the number of deaths.

New arrivals to Texas versus people leaving the state account for the bulk of the state's population growth, according to Lloyd Potter, the state demographer.

Read more from Culture Map.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypopulationculturemapTexas
POPULATION
Houston's population could grow to 10 million by 2040
Houston ranked in top 10 of best cities in US
Texas energy manager won't rule out rolling power outages this summer
Houston lands questionable No. 2 diverse city
More population
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Mom gifted teddy bear with late son's voice recording
Charity run organizers troubled by growing trail of trash
Christmas tree recycling locations in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorms possible early Thursday morning
FB Live shows crash suspect next to stack of beer cans
Man with 8 DWI's arrested again for driving drunk
Bar workers face judge on charges after deadly crash
Worker shot during hotel robbery in Texas City dies
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Houston native unleashes thrilling Netflix true crime series
Robber holds knife to pregnant woman outside Walmart: police
Show More
Charity run organizers troubled by growing trail of trash
Houston's most popular dog names in 2018 hit a home run
Woman's body found in pond near local park
Man accused of attempted kidnapping of teen at park
2 women and man killed in suspected murder-suicide
More News