In just one year, Texas gained more residents than any other state, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau. The estimates, released Dec. 19, show Texas added 379,128 residents from July 1, 2017, to July 1, 2018 - the largest numeric gain among the 50 states.Texas' pickup of nearly 380,000 residents doesn't mean that many people moved to the state in a one-year span. Rather, it means the inflow of people along with the number of births outpaced the outflow of people along with the number of deaths.New arrivals to Texas versus people leaving the state account for the bulk of the state's population growth, according to Lloyd Potter, the state demographer.