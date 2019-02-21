Texas liquor chain rings in spring with Dollar Sale deals

There are a few occurrences in life that no one looks forward to, like the return of tax season, the annual invasion of mosquitos, and anytime someone begins a conversation with "we need to talk." But occasionally, the cosmos does us a solid - like when Twin Liquors rolls out their Dollar Sale to help us forget about all those other less fortunate moments.The semiannual promotion returns Feb. 28 through March 2 when the Austin-based chain applies deep discounts to hundreds of bottles at all of its 85-plus locations - including Houston-area locations in Spring, The Woodlands, and Katy/Fulshear.The sale works like this: Twin slashes the prices on hundreds of coveted wines, rare whiskies, and other libations to the lowest possible price, then adds a buck. Why a dollar? We don't know, but a $20 Dollar Sale doesn't quite provoke the same spirit of elation.