Texas Ironman competitors rally on in Galveston despite cancellation

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite the cancellation of the Ironman 70.3 Texas triathlon this year, a number of athletes still ran the course Sunday morning.
Ironman canceled the race last Thursday.
"We regret to announce that the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Texas triathlon cannot take place on Nov. 22 due to the elevated public safety alert that is in effect for Harris County, in addition to the stay-at-home orders and recommendations for Dallas, Travis, and other surrounding counties based upon the continued acceleration of COVID-19 infections in Texas."
Many athletes had already arrived in Galveston, so a group met at Hooters dock Sunday morning to swim the 1.2-mile part of the original event.
The group also biked part of the 56-mile original course that began and ended at Moody Gardens.
The original 13.1-mile run course would have taken the athletes from Moody Gardens along Offats Bayou and Palm Beach before finishing near the Discovery Pyramid.
The Texas Ironman triathlon is set to return April 11, 2021.
Between the Ironman, Dickens on the Strand and other major events being canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Galveston officials estimate $100 million of revenue has been lost so far.
