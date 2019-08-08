Society

7-year-old Texas girl battling cancer treated to trip to NYC to meet police officers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY, New York -- A 7-year-old girl battling cancer got the chance to step into the shoes of an MTA police officer Tuesday night.

Abigail Arias won over the hearts of members of the force at Grand Central Terminal.

She dreams of growing up to become a police officer but suffers from an incurable form of kidney cancer.

In February, she was sworn in as an honorary police officer in her hometown of Freeport, Texas.

The Blue Lives Matter Foundation organized a trip to New York City for Abigail and her family as a special treat.

"I always thought that if this was my child, I'd want them treated the exact same way that we're putting this together and Abigail's special," said Joe Imperatrice, president of Blue Lives Matter. "She's one of us and thank God for the guy upstairs because he put this all together."

Officer Abigail's family starts non-profit to help children with cancer

"It's special for us because when we get to do these events like this, we escape the reality that we're faced with every day," said Abigail's father Ruben Arias.

Abigail and her family also got to meet with NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and take tours of other NYPD units around the city.

