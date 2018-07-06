Texas EquuSearch is in need of money after funding crisis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Texas EquuSearch, the non-profit organization dedicated to searching for missing people, is in need of money.
The organization put out a plea online saying they are in danger of closing.
Their donations are at an all-time low due, in part, to Hurricane Harvey.
If you want to donate, visit their website or mail a check.
Here is more information:
Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search and Recovery
4013 FM 517, Suite B, Dickinson, Texas 77539
P.O. Box 395, Dickinson, Texas 77539
Office: (281) 309-9500