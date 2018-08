Texas EquuSearch is in need of money after funding crisis

Texas EquuSearch, the non-profit organization dedicated to searching for missing people, is in need of money.The organization put out a plea online saying they are in danger of closing.Their donations are at an all-time low due, in part, to Hurricane Harvey.If you want to donate, visit their website or mail a check.Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search and Recovery4013 FM 517, Suite B, Dickinson, Texas 77539P.O. Box 395, Dickinson, Texas 77539Office: (281) 309-9500