City in Texas could join Houston, Dallas in elite club of 10 largest cities in US

HOUSTON, Texas -- It appears Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio soon will welcome Austin as a new member of their elite club - the 10 largest cities in the U.S.As it stands now, Austin ranks as the 11th largest city in the country, right behind San Jose, California. But a new projection from the City of Austin indicates that sometime next year, Austin will leapfrog San Jose to claim the No. 10 spot. Unless it sees an unlikely surge in population, San Jose would fall to No. 11.Houston ranks as the country's fourth-largest city, with San Antonio at No. 7 and Dallas at No. 9. When Austin climbs into the top 10, Texas will boast four of the country's 10 largest cities. California currently has three cities in the top 10 (Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Jose).