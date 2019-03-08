Texas City coaches keep their promise by camping on roof after students surpass fundraising goal

Roosevelt-Wilson’s Coach Rogers and Coach Robles are staying the night on the roof since their students surpassed their heart fundraiser goal! Have a great camp out! R-W is donating $3500 to the Kids Heart Challenge! And these coaches are staying true to their word! pic.twitter.com/gL5stmtuOu — Texas City ISD (@TexasCityISD) March 8, 2019

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Texas City coaches are keeping a promise by camping out on the roof of their elementary school.Coach Rogers and Coach Robles of Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary have been camping out on the school's rooftop after they told their students they would do it if they made their fundraising goal for a heart health organization.Well the kids did it! They will be donating $3,500 to the Kids Heart Challenge.Way to stay true to their word!