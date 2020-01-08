Society

Texans players throw pizza party for 3rd graders at HISD's Blackshear Elementary

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans aren't all business leading up to their next big playoff game Sunday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs.

They found some time to party with third graders at HISD's Blackshear Elementary on Tuesday.

Players including Justin Reid, Tyrell Adams, DeAndre Carter, Buddy Howell, Taiwan Jones and Peter Kalambayi all stopped by the school for a pizza party.

It was also the perfect time to hype everybody up ahead of the next playoff round with the guys playing games and posing for photos with students and giving out high fives.

The school also declared it Texans Day and let students and teachers rock their favorite Texans gear, because how can you celebrate without representing your team's colors?

The Texans will face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday at 2:05 p.m.
