CONFEDERATE FLAG

More people driving around with Confederate flag on license plates in Tennessee

EMBED </>More Videos

Tennessee sees jump in Confederate flag plates (KTRK)

More Confederate flags are popping up in Tennessee, WZTV reports.

The state says it's seeing a big jump in orders for license plates that has the controversial symbol.

Numbers from the Tennessee Department of Revenue reveal a nearly 80 percent jump in active Sons of Confederate Veterans plates.

There was a steady increase from about 1,800 in 2014 to nearly 3,300 in fiscal year 2018 which ended June 30.

James Patterson of The Sons of Confederate Veterans says a national push to remove Confederate monuments and statues has more southerners concerned about their heritage being threatened.

"People are just tired of seeing history being taken from us," he said.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue says there are 3,300 plates with the Confederate flag out of 5.6 million registered plates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconfederate flagconfederacyconfederate monumentdriveru.s. & worldTennessee
CONFEDERATE FLAG
Civil War historian defends flying Confederate flag in backyard
School changes Confederate name to honor Obama
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed yearbook photo
Tempers flare at rally to drag Confederate flag on street
More confederate flag
SOCIETY
Pulitzer-Prize winning editorial cartoonist finds new audience
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Former HISD coach turns old truck into giant Radio Flyer
Starbucks set to open its first U.S. sign language store this year
More Society
Top Stories
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
1 dead, suspect in Los Angeles Trader Joe's standoff in custody
12-year-old girl with cancer in need of bone marrow transplant
Houston to open cooling centers
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Pulitzer-Prize winning editorial cartoonist finds new audience
Osteoporosis can't slow down 55-year-old weightlifter
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
J. Prince talks new book and being a Houston music legend
Stars hit the hardwood for Trae tha Truth's celebrity game
Paws up on the Seawall: Dogs beat the heat by surfing in Galveston
Woman allegedly admits to causing Cypress house fire
Galveston County deputy allegedly admits to picking up drugs for inmate
More News