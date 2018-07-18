A restaurant in Virginia is facing backlash on social media for ridiculing a high school student who paid his bill with coins.Someone at the restaurant posted a picture on social media with the caption "How not to pay at a restaurant" and said it was "ridiculousness."Cohen Naulty, 17, said he used the tips he earned as a server at another restaurant to treat his friends.He paid the $45 tab with mostly coins and a $20 bill. He also included a $10 tip."It's just U.S. currency, I'm allowed to use it. It's not illegal, I'm not doing anything wrong," Naulty said.After all the negative responses, the restaurant added another post, saying it was intended as a joke and they did not intend to publicly shame anyone: