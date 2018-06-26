FEEL GOOD

Teen goes viral for helping blind and deaf stranger on flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Act of kindness aboard flight: Alicia Vitarelli reports during "Big Talkers" on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 25, 2018. (WPVI)

Here is a story about a simple, yet powerful, act of human kindness.

Clara Daly, 15, helped a fellow passenger on board an Alaska Airlines flight. The encounter is going viral, sending a strong message of humanity and hope.

A passenger flying on that flight, named Timothy, is blind and deaf.

The flight crew and other people seated in his row tried unsuccessfully to communicate with him, and at one point an attendant asked if anyone on the flight knew American Sign Language. Clara stepped up, and spelled out each word with her hands for Timothy to feel.

Timothy asked for a water and also wanted to know how much longer the flight would be.

Later in the flight, Timothy asked for Clara again.

"He didn't need anything, he was just lonely and wanted to talk," said Clara. "Doing something like that is what anyone would have done."

Clara is dyslexic and just started learning sign language last year to help with her own communication.

Her proud mom, Jane, posted about the experience on Facebook.

Jane says their original flight was canceled. Clara told her parents that it was meant to be that she was on Timothy's flight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood samaritanalaska airlinesairplanedisabilitygood newsfeel goodviralu.s. & worldsign language
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
If you can't go visit Moana, having her visit you rocks!
Rollerblading woman on mission to show good still exists
Family shares rare world record - 4 birthdays on same day
Taco Bell devotee has 101st birthday party at restaurant
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
More feel good
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News