SOCIETY

Teen finds forever home after 4,057 days in foster care just in time for Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen finds forever home after 4,057 days in foster care just in time for Christmas.

Nicole Pelletiere, Good Morning America
GRANT COUNTY, Indiana --
A teenage girl from Indiana has been adopted after being in and out of the foster care system since she was a baby.

Last month, 17-year-old Scarlet struck the ceremonial mallet at her own adoption hearing, making it official that she finally had a forever home, and a family to spend Christmas with.

"It was very emotional," new foster mom Patty said "Me and her, we had a hard time keeping the tears in. When she said this was going to be her first official holiday with her real family and that she never had that before, that really tore me up."

Patty, who declined to give her surname, said she and her husband, Mike, discussed adoption for a bit and later got approved to do so. Mike is Patty's second husband and she has three boys from a previous marriage.

Read more on GoodMorningAmerica.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldchristmasfoster careadoptionIndiana
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Stephen Curry apologizes for moon landing comments
Family created 'Baby Shark' Christmas light display
Girl donates her medals to kids battling sickness
More Society
Top Stories
Loose spool involved in crash near Beltway North
TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 5 loose spools on freeways
'Polite' serial robber wanted for targeting restaurants
Authorities: Bomb threats across US appear to be hoax
Woman found safe after floating down river in truck
Man accused of keeping 'trophies' from sex assault victims
Tiny Chihuahua hailed hero after scaring off would-be burglar
Woman walks in middle of 610 North Loop after fight with man
Show More
Houston Weather: Wind Advisory tonight thru Friday afternoon
Thief takes off in golf cart after swiping package near Katy
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Off-duty officer jumps into action to help after horrific crash
Girl donates her medals to kids battling sickness
More News