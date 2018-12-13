GRANT COUNTY, Indiana --A teenage girl from Indiana has been adopted after being in and out of the foster care system since she was a baby.
Last month, 17-year-old Scarlet struck the ceremonial mallet at her own adoption hearing, making it official that she finally had a forever home, and a family to spend Christmas with.
"It was very emotional," new foster mom Patty said "Me and her, we had a hard time keeping the tears in. When she said this was going to be her first official holiday with her real family and that she never had that before, that really tore me up."
Patty, who declined to give her surname, said she and her husband, Mike, discussed adoption for a bit and later got approved to do so. Mike is Patty's second husband and she has three boys from a previous marriage.
