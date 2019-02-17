SOCIETY

Baytown neighbors concerned by traffic after teen dies because EMS could not reach emergency

"There is no way in or no way out," said resident Jennifer Allen.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
For those who live in West Meadows near Baytown, it's been one of their greatest fears, traffic so back up emergency crews may have problems getting in.

Friday night neighbors say the back-up delayed an ambulance in getting to a teen girl having a seizure. She did not survive.

The backup this time is from repairs being made on I-10 after a barge struck the San Jacinto bridge earlier this week. Life or death is at the top of the list of concerns but there are other issues too.

RELATED: Residential neighbors frustrated after major closure causes traffic

"It's going to be like that a while until they get that bridge fixed. It takes our kids at least an hour to get home sometimes. These are 4 and 5-year-olds stuck on the bus for an hour," said Allen.

Neighbors say they were told this road at the back of the subdivision would be extended years ago but they are still waiting for that to happen. "We need that back entrance built. We need help getting that built," said Allen.

TxDOT says preliminary repairs will continue through tomorrow to repair where the barge struck the bridge with emergency permanent repairs starting after that.

Harris County Precinct 3 Constable says they haven't forgotten about the neighborhood, they are working with TxDOT to see what kind of traffic relief they can provide.

