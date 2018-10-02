HOUSTON ASTROS

Teen Astros fan with cancer passes away after fulfilling bucket list item to see her team

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen Astros fan with cancer passes away after seeing her team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 15-year-old Astros fan who was memorably taking in a game played by her favorite team lost her fight with cancer.

Back in August, Eyewitness News brought the story of Haidin Land, who was able to cross off her bucket list item of seeing the Astros up close. She and her parents got to sit in the Diamond Club section to see her beloved team.

On Monday, her mother Tamie Land told ABC13 of her daughter's passing. Haidin's father, Chris, also told members of a Facebook group supporting her fight that she wouldn't have to fight anymore.

"It is with the deepest of sorrow that we announce that Haidin passed away," said Chris in a post.

A memorial service remained pending.

When Haidin visited Minute Maid Park in August, the teen met some of the Astros players.

"Alex Bregman just walked up and winked at her and said, 'Hope you're feeling better today,' 'cause we were here Monday," said Chris. "(Jose) Altuve gave her a little wink and a little nod...We got to meet (George) Springer on Monday. He gave her a nice little wave, so she's happy and we're all happy."

Chris' post on Monday closed with gratitude.

"The family thanks everyone for all the prayers, love and support shown for Haidin," Chris said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyteencancerHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Top Astros earn high honors from Houston's baseball writers
Girl proudly sings national anthem in stands at Astros game
'He loves the big moment': Why Alex Bregman could be the new Mr. October
Postseason roundtable: Answering October's biggest questions
More Houston Astros
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra, Sep 29 - Ram Trucks
San Antonio raises age to buy tobacco products to 21
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
Woman accused of killing boyfriend at Willowbrook Mall
NO DUMMIES: Crackdown on slow drivers, mannequins in HOV
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Sex robot shop owner disputes human trafficking claim
Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
12-year-old Boy Scout buried alive in sand at camp event
Army National Guardsman killed riding skateboard from work
Show More
Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable
Yale friend says Brett Kavanaugh was 'heavy drinker'
Kids of the 90s rejoice! Classic Trix cereal shapes are back
Fed up residents fill potholes after watching YouTube
More News