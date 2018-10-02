HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A 15-year-old Astros fan who was memorably taking in a game played by her favorite team lost her fight with cancer.
Back in August, Eyewitness News brought the story of Haidin Land, who was able to cross off her bucket list item of seeing the Astros up close. She and her parents got to sit in the Diamond Club section to see her beloved team.
On Monday, her mother Tamie Land told ABC13 of her daughter's passing. Haidin's father, Chris, also told members of a Facebook group supporting her fight that she wouldn't have to fight anymore.
"It is with the deepest of sorrow that we announce that Haidin passed away," said Chris in a post.
A memorial service remained pending.
When Haidin visited Minute Maid Park in August, the teen met some of the Astros players.
"Alex Bregman just walked up and winked at her and said, 'Hope you're feeling better today,' 'cause we were here Monday," said Chris. "(Jose) Altuve gave her a little wink and a little nod...We got to meet (George) Springer on Monday. He gave her a nice little wave, so she's happy and we're all happy."
Chris' post on Monday closed with gratitude.
"The family thanks everyone for all the prayers, love and support shown for Haidin," Chris said.