Ted Oberg awarded first-ever Crime Stoppers Dave Ward Media Excellence Award

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Ted Oberg received the first-ever Crime Stoppers Dave Ward Media Excellence award.

The award was established in January, and was made to honor an entity or individual who has exhibited media excellence.

Dave Ward and a small Crime Stoppers of Houston committee selected Ted Oberg as this year's winner.

The winner was kept a secret and not revealed until the Crime Stoppers' Annual Houston Heroes Luncheon on April 24.

"This award means everything to me. Everything. In a time where changes have been numerous at all levels of the media, I felt it important to designate those that I feel still strive for excellence and achieve it." said Dave Ward. "I thank Crime Stoppers of Houston for this incredible honor and for the opportunity to highlight those who still "get it right" for the viewers."

