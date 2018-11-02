SOCIETY

District offers apology after teachers dress up as Trump border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

A superintedent has issued an apology after some teachers' controversial costume.

MIDDLETON, Idaho --
Idaho school district officials are apologizing after several teachers and staffers at an elementary school donned offensive Halloween costumes, one group in caricatured outfits depicting Mexican people and another group dressed as a border wall emblazoned with "Make America Great Again."

The Middleton School District Administration is investigating after learning of the costumes, which were worn during class. Photos were posted to the district's Facebook page Thursday night, though they were later removed.

Superintendent Josh Middleton said in a statement Friday morning that a parent alerted him to the issue. He apologized on behalf of the district.


Middleton is about 34 miles west of Boise, with 7,500 residents. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, nearly 10 percent of Middleton's population are Hispanic, and the school district offers a migrant education program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsracismcostumesborder wallhispanicu.s. & worldIdaho
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
H-Town proud: Why Houston is the greatest city in the world
Batman visits NICU babies at Texas Children's for Halloween
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
More Society
Top Stories
Missing 2-year-old girl was beaten to death: Documents
Obama White House staffer loses battle with cancer
Game of the Week: KIPP Northeast vs. KIPP Houston
Former KIPP Houston students return as teachers
Students get out-of-this-world learning with help from NASA
Football helps Congolese students find their place
KIPP Houston's small running back holds on to big dreams
Police chief rescues baby who stopped breathing at traffic light
Show More
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
How Galveston's blue water helped boost the island's economy
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
Jury deliberating murder re-trial of Terry Thompson
Alec Baldwin arrested for punching man over parking spot
More News