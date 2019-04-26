Society

Teachers donate sick days to coach with baby battling cancer

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KTRK) -- A high school football coach in Alabama is in a tough spot. His infant daughter, Kinsley Green, was diagnosed with cancer at 10 months old.

Both the mom and the baby have been spending a lot of time at the hospital, but the dad, David, has been forced to work.

Last month, Kinsley's mother, Megan, took to Facebook to ask teachers to donate their sick days to her husband so the family could be together more often.

"One of our teachers took the news story and emailed it out to the entire faculty," Goldsmith Schiffman principal Jennifer Doughit said.

Educators at the school worked together to help donate a month's worth of off-days to the family.

"You want to send words of encouragement, you want to do something to help. This was a real physical way that we could help him and his family," teacher Anna Kachelman said.

Several teachers and administrators across the state donated more than 100 hours so that David will be able to take off to be with his family whenever they need him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalabamateacheru.s. & worldgood newscancer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News