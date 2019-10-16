Society

Teacher wears controversial Columbus Day sweatshirt to spark discussion

DETROIT, Michigan -- A Michigan teacher used Columbus Day to make a personal statement about the explorer and spark a discussion.

Emma Howland-Bolton's sweatshirt read, "Columbus was a murderer."

Bolton said her goal was to have a conversation with her students about how there are different perspectives and narratives.

The school wasn't happy about how she went about it and asked her to take the sweatshirt off.

The school said the lesson plan was not approved.

Ultimately, Bolton faced no discipline.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichigancolumbus dayteacheru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family
Masked man fired gun during attempted robbery at Walmart: Deputies
Storms and cooler air impact Houston Wednesday
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
ABC13's Morning News
Why possible Game 4 rainout could benefit the Astros
FREE DONUTS: Astros offering yummy treat at Shipley's Wednesday
Show More
Astros star gives fans a look at his 5-story Houston home
Man hit by lightning in Spring reunites with his rescuers
Wisconsin 2nd-grader caught vaping at elementary school
NASA moves up 1st all-woman utility spacewalk
Dashcam shows wobbly wheel scam with child in backseat
More TOP STORIES News