Teacher honored for creating scarves to help students stay warm

Restaurant honors teacher with $10K after creating scarves to help students stay warm

Hundreds of students won't have to worry about getting chilly this winter thanks to a very generous teacher.

When Indiana first grade teacher Jeffrey Thomas noticed many students were showing up to class without proper protection for the cold weather, he took matters into his own hands and made more than 600 scarves.

"The kids actually got to come in and 'shop' for a scarf. They got to look at all the different designs and they picked one they wanted, which was really exciting," said Thomas.

The teacher's act of kindness for his students gained the attention of the burger chain Hardee's, who picked Thomas to be one of their All-Stars and in result, awarded him $10,000.

Thomas says he plans to use the money to start a foundation and help more students stay warm this winter.
