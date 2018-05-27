SOCIETY

Teacher corrects White House letter with mistakes and sends it back to Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

Teacher corrects White House letter and sends it back to Trump (KTRK)

SOUTH CAROLINA (KTRK) --
A South Carolina English Teacher has gone viral for correcting a letter from the president.

Yvonne Mason has been teaching for 17 years, and says she's caught plenty of "silly mistakes."

She said she was very surprised to see so many silly mistakes in a letter received from the president.

So, Mason decided to correct the letter and send it back to the White House.

The letter was in response to a letter she wrote the president after the deadly shooting at Parkland High School.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyteacherPresident Donald TrumpSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News