Taste of Texas delivers more than food at emergency center during coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When you're working long, stressful hours, and restaurants are closed, a food delivery can truly change your day.Steaks, sides and sanitizing wipes were dropped off at Memorial Hermann's Memorial City emergency room.
Houston strong has always been," said Taste of Texas owner Nina Hines. "Now, we get to show the world how strong we are. We will make this work. We will make this work with a smile on our face."Taste of Texas is fortunate because after 42 years of business, the owners are financially able to keep all 206 employees at work for now.The kitchen is still busy as all servers are now delivery drivers, dropping off lunch.The whole community is going through it together," said server Yoonmee Yi. "I know two or three years from now, we're going to look back and all be talking to each other like you remember 2020, remember what happened? We'll just talk about where we were when everything shut down."With each delivery, there's a surprise.
A roll of toilet paper brought many smiles to those in the emergency room.