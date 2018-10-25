Target and Walmart hoping to sell cheaper, quality wine

Americans love their wine and with affordable wine in high demand, Target, Walmart, and Kroger are rolling out premium wines for cheap.Walmart introduced a line of private label wines this year that sell for $11 a bottle.Walmart's senior wine buyer told USA Today they taste like a $30 to $40 dollar bottle.Target started selling California Roots brand last year for $5.And they're doing well. Kroger and 7-11 are also looking at expanding their wine selections to have less expensive, but quality options.