Target and Walmart hoping to sell cheaper, quality wine

Walmart and Target are trying to capitalize on Trader Joe's 'Two-Buck Chuck' success

Americans love their wine and with affordable wine in high demand, Target, Walmart, and Kroger are rolling out premium wines for cheap.

Walmart introduced a line of private label wines this year that sell for $11 a bottle.

Walmart's senior wine buyer told USA Today they taste like a $30 to $40 dollar bottle.

Target started selling California Roots brand last year for $5.

And they're doing well. Kroger and 7-11 are also looking at expanding their wine selections to have less expensive, but quality options.
