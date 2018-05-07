TALKING TATTS: More ink with messages of love and tribute

RELATED: TALKING TATTS: All the buzz around 'soundwave' tattoos
Through "soundwave tattoos," people can have the visual representation of a recorded message inked on their skin, adding more personality to a design.
In the video above, you can see a mother's personal message and the sound of her own child etched on her skin, assured that her baby will be a baby forever. You can also take a look at another mother - one of the "dog mom" variety - get her canine's trademark howl on her skin.
In addition, the creator of the new tattoos, Skin Motion, has provided additional examples of its inked work, with representations of love and deeply personal tributes forever echoed from skin:
You can find more designs and a locator to find the nearest "soundwave tattoo" artist here.
RELATED: Test drive a tattoo: Startup company developing ink that fades in a year