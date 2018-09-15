SOCIETY

Taco Bell worker fired for refusing service to customers speaking English in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

A Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker in Florida has been fired after video showed her refusing to serve some English-speaking customers.

HIALEAH, Florida --
A Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker in Florida has been fired after video showed her refusing to serve some English-speaking customers.

Taco Bell Corp. told the Miami Herald Friday that a female employee seen in the viral video shot at a Hialeah store no longer works for the brand.

Alexandria Montgomery posted a Facebook video Thursday of her experience Wednesday night.

The video shows Montgomery repeatedly trying to order as the drive-thru worker insists in Spanish that she doesn't understand English and asks Montgomery to move her vehicle for other customers.

Montgomery asks why she can't just list the items as written on the menu. The worker responds, "No comprendo."

Census data shows 89 percent of Hialeah residents speak Spanish as their first or second language. Hialeah's just northwest of Miami.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyemploymenttaco bellu.s. & worldcaught on videoFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
WATCH: 50th Fiestas Patrias parade in downtown Houston
16 Houston firefighters to join memorial in Colorado
Man releases 130K pages of Air Force docs on UFOs
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
Family of 62-pound Montgomery Co. boy says he wasn't abused
Arrested US Border Patrol agent is a 'serial killer': Sheriff
M&M ready to unveil Mexican jalapeno peanut candy
HEADS UP: FEMA sending Presidential Alert test to your phone
Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
Family of missing mom of six reacts to husband's arrest
Robber killed after opening fire on customers at Whataburger
Rat takes stroll around field during MLB baseball game
Show More
1 man fatally shot at homeless encampment: Police
REMATCH ON: Floyd Mayweather says he'll fight Manny Pacquiao
WATCH: 50th Fiestas Patrias parade in downtown Houston
No bond for suspect arrested in case of elderly man beaten to death
Multiple family members stabbed in NW Harris County attack
More News