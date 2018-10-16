ROYAL FAMILY

Little girl gives duchess stuffed koala 'for your baby' as Harry, Meghan visit Australia

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have one more name to think of before they name the royal baby: one for their new stuffed koala given to them by a sweet young fan.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have one more name to think of before they name the royal baby: one for their new stuffed koala given to them by a sweet young fan.

As the couple tours Australia and other countries, the public is eager to congratulate them on their baby news, especially one little girl outside the Sydney Opera House.

RELATED: Where will Meghan, Harry's baby fall in line to the throne?

"This is for your baby," the girl can be heard saying in a video as she hands the royal mom-to-be a stuffed koala.

Meghan squatted down to the level of two young fans as a woman told her that one of them has the same birthday as the duchess.


After Meghan received the gift, the couple said in unison, "That's so sweet."

"This is very nice, thank you," Meghan added.

RELATED: Get to know Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

In another video, Prince Harry said that he plans to give the toy a name.

"I'll think of something," he said.


The trip Down Under kicked off Tuesday, just a day after the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship timeline

The baby is due in the spiring of 2019. The pair got married on May 19, 2018.

Also on Tuesday, the couple watched a performance by the indigenous dance group Bangarra Dance Theatre and attended the opening of the Institute of Science & Learning at the Taronga Zoo, where they met koalas.

On the 16-day tour, the couple will also visit Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince harrycelebrityentertainmentMeghan Markle
ROYAL FAMILY
Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
Things to know about Duchess Meghan
More royal family
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra - Oct. 13, Texas Mattress Makers
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
More Society
Top Stories
Flooding causes bridge to collapse in Llano County
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
Houston mayor's former spokesperson admits guilt
JJ Watt meets home state fan through Make-A-Wish foundation
Crosby ISD terminates 33 employees in midst of financial crisis
Record cold in Houston today
GO 'STROS: Stock up with latest Houston Astros gear
Best and worst seats during Astros playoff games
Show More
Dog intercepts roasted pig head at airport
Store owner shoots at would-be robber in NW Harris Co.
Save money getting to Astros games and parking
Rapper Yella Beezy shot on Texas highway
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
More News