VIRAL VIDEO

SWEET SERENADE: Officers' singing chops captured on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officers serenade restaurant with Ed Sheeran song

CHIPPEWA, New York (KTRK) --
Two officers in Buffalo, New York showcased their singing chops with a sweet serenade to a popular Ed Sheeran song.

In a video posted to Facebook on Feb. 15, the officers, whose names are shown as Badger and Norwood, were inside a restaurant in nearby Chippewa when "Thinking Out Loud" came on over the loud speakers of the eatery.

The first officer starts belting out just as well as the pop singer.

The person behind the camera turns to his even larger partner, who is being persuaded into singing too.

After a little hesitation, the second officer impresses with his voice.

How about these cops? Do they make it to Hollywood?

RELATED:
Police chief singing with boy ends with surprise from Santa
EMBED More News Videos

The Freeport police chief sings with 5-year old boy, then gives him bike for Christmas

NYPD officers sing 'Happy Birthday' to homeless woman on Staten Island
EMBED More News Videos

Police officers on Staten Island are being praised after a video showing them singing "Happy Birthday" to a homeless woman was shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

Freeport police chief shares dance with 6-year-old cancer patient
EMBED More News Videos

Freeport Police Department officer Abigail dances with chief.

Two police officers join flash mob routine at Florida mall
EMBED More News Videos

Officers join flash mob routine at Florida mall. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 22, 2018.

Police officer busts a move during community BBQ and goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Officer break dancing at community BBQ goes viral

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videou.s. & worldpolicesingingcaught on cameraNew York
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIRAL VIDEO
Franci Neely posts apology video after viral photo shoot fight
Video showing boy in wheelchair jump on trampoline goes viral
Man's shooting range marriage proposal hits the target
Woman removed from JetBlue flight after profanity-laced rant
More viral video
SOCIETY
Tour of Houston's 'Green Book' stops
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
World's Championship BBQ contestant found dead
Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Trinity Bay jetliner crash: Victims names released
Smash-and-grab suspects take $100k worth of jewelry: police
Scattered storms today, widespread rain and storms Tuesday
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Man arrested by HPD officer Goines gets case dismissed
Judge accused of courtroom assault won't face charges
Houston program offering $15K grant for home buying
Rockets could be without Harden again in Hawks matchup
Show More
Bond denied for man charged with fatally shooting brothers
Serial voyeur arrested for alleged child porn possession
Aliens? Another strange light streaks across Hockley sky
Tour of Houston's 'Green Book' stops
Red-hot UH Cougars move up to No. 6 in Coaches' Poll
More News