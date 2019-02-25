VIRAL VIDEO

SWEET SERENADE: Officers' singing chops captured on camera

Police officers serenade restaurant with Ed Sheeran song

CHIPPEWA, New York (KTRK) --
Two officers in Buffalo, New York showcased their singing chops with a sweet serenade to a popular Ed Sheeran song.

In a video posted to Facebook on Feb. 15, the officers, whose names are shown as Badger and Norwood, were inside a restaurant in nearby Chippewa when "Thinking Out Loud" came on over the loud speakers of the eatery.

The first officer starts belting out just as well as the pop singer.

The person behind the camera turns to his even larger partner, who is being persuaded into singing too.

After a little hesitation, the second officer impresses with his voice.

How about these cops? Do they make it to Hollywood?


