Sweet moment! Third-graders surprise elementary school custodian, leaving him in tears

Mr. Eugene thought he was going heading toward a messy spill. He got so much more.

MOODY, Alabama --
One custodian in Alabama got more than he imagined after responding to a call for a "mess" in the gym.

Mr. Eugene entered the gymnasium expecting a messy clean-up. Instead, he found himself in tears, with the entire third-grade class on hand to surprise him with a standing ovation, cheers and signs displaying their affection for his hard work on National Custodian Day.

"I totally lost it," Eugene told ABC's Right this Minute. "I wasn't expecting that at all. I was expecting something much worst."
The viral video was posted on Facebook anf shared by many connected to the school, creating a special moment Eugene won't forget. The video has been watched over 14,000 times.

"It made me feel real appreciated," he added. "It was a total shock. I love these guys."

We think the staff and the student body would agree, Mr. Eugene appears to be the embodiment of the slogan, "not all super heroes wear capes."
