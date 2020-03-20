Coronavirus

Surreal images in Houston during the COVID-19 outbreak

Officials have asked everyone to stay home unless it's absolutely necessary amid the coronavirus outbreak, and it looks like Houstonians are complying.

SkyEye took a look around the city, and found a ghost town. Empty streets and parking lots could be seen at normally busy locations. Gyms and movie theaters have been asked to shut down to help with social distancing intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

As you're doing your part to stay home and keep your family safe, use this video as a safe opportunity to see what Houston looks like as a ghost town.

SEE MORE: Haunting videos show how coronavirus is turning tourist attractions into ghost towns
BEFORE AND AFTER: Satellite photos show empty landmarks due to COVID-19 pandemic
