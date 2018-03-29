SOCIETY

SURPRISE! Chick-fil-A customer gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom

Kid crawls under bathroom stall while Chick-fil-A customer attempts to use bathroom. (KTRK)

A customer at a Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg, Virginia, had an unexpected visitor while he was using the restaurant's toilet.

Andrew Hall was attempting to use the restroom when he was interrupted by a kid who popped his head under the stall, wanting to know what his name was.

Hall posted the hilarious video to Twitter.



The video shows the kid crawl under the door and into the stall, engaging his newfound friend in conversation. The boy says that he needs help washing his hands, to which Hall laughingly responds that he thinks they boy's mom might be outside.

The kid then leaves, opening the cubicle door to get out, and hilariously suggests Hall locks the door.

The priceless exchange has racked up over 230,000 retweets -- including a response from a man claiming to be the boy's father.

"Hey, Drew. That's my boy. I'm terribly sorry for the intrusion. He's very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well," Len Stevens posted on Twitter. "Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this!"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videochick-fil-afunny videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' back to school photos
All the news you need in 60 seconds
AUDITION: Transgender persons and gay men wanted for PSA
Grants from donations giving Houston homes needed repairs
Debunking head lice myths as your child returns back to school
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Show More
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' back to school photos
More News