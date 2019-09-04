abc13 plus

Surgeon restoring dignity for women with cancer at The Rose

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A non-profit breast cancer treatment center is growing in Pasadena, thanks to the dedication of co-founder Dr. Dixie Melillo.

"I can't even squash bugs, this is me. I always wanted to take care of things," she laughed.

Dr. Melillo was one of the first female surgeons to graduate from UTMB.

She specialized in treating breast cancer, but soon realized the disease wasn't given the attention it deserved.

"I said, 'If I ever get out of here, I am going to have a place where women are treated with dignity.' Makes me emotional," she explained.

So 33 years ago, Dr. Melillo opened "The Rose" in Pasadena, using a unique business model to cover costs.

"More than half of our patients are insured," she said. "Every three insured patients will pay for an uninsured patient."

All donations are confidential.

"Nobody here knows who pays and who doesn't. Everybody is treated the same," she said. "The doctors don't even know who is sponsored and who is not."

Over the years, The Rose has expanded into two office buildings and two mobile treatment units, but its mission has remained the same.

"You have no idea what it's like being treated like a human being," expressed Dr. Melillo. "And with something so emotional as cancer. C'mon, women have got to be treated with dignity."

For more information on The Rose, you can visit the non-profit's website here.

